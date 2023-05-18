49ers Reacts Survey: How many games would the Niners win if Sam Darnold started the entire season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick was on The Rich Eisen Show earlier in the week discussing Sam Darnold. Riddick said he’s heard from somebody inside of the 49ers building that Darnold could surprise many this summer:

“We don’t quite know what Brock is going to look like coming off of injury heading into training camp. We don’t quite know what’s even going on with Trey Lance. I’ll tell you what, I had someone tell me this just recently. They believe that Sam Darnold, in that match with Kyle Shanahan and out there in San Francisco, that could finally be the spot that totally makes him become the out-of-nowhere surprise of the year. I had someone who I trust explicitly when it comes to quarterback play [tell me that]. I’m telling you, I said to him, I was like, ‘What?!’ They’re like, ‘Just trust me on this one.’ “

Riddick isn’t the only analyst who’s championed Darnold this offseason. There have been a couple of others who have gone as far as saying that Darnold could lead the 49ers back to the NFC Championship.

You could make a strong argument that Darnold, Trey Lance, or Brock Purdy could all easily lead the Niners to a deep playoff run. Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich brought up how Green Bay’s staff was watching Brock Purdy this offseason and was quick to point out how many weapons Purdy has to throw to.

In this week’s reacts survey, we ask how many games you believe the 49ers would win if Darnold was the starter.