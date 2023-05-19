Golden Nuggets: Speak it into existence... home Super Bowl in 2026

“By his final season, practices were a busy but well-choreographed affair. Colletto was like a stage actor with multiple roles in the same play. Someone was always whispering lines in his ear and he had to make a number of costume changes throughout the performance.

Before team meetings began, for example, he’d meet with the coordinator, tight ends coach and offensive line coach to go over the offensive plays that week. Then he’d sit in on all of the special teams meetings. Once they were over he’d hurry to join the defensive players in their meetings.

During practice, he’d don whatever color jersey the defense was wearing that week. When it was time to practice offensive plays, he’d run over to the tight ends coach who was waiting to help him into a different-colored pullover.

Games were tougher. While the defense huddled on the sideline to make adjustments, Colletto might be on the field playing fullback and vice versa.

“Even the plays that transition from offense to defense — special teams — were difficult,” Smith said. “Because he was on all four of them.”

Oregon State solved the issue by assigning a graduate assistant specifically to Colletto. As soon as he came off the field on offense, the assistant would be at his side to go over the adjustments they’d made on defense. After his snaps at linebacker, it was the opposite.”

“Colletto, a deep-on-the-depth-chart quarterback desperate to get on the field, made a rarely heard request: Could he ditch football’s glamour position to play one of the sport’s grittiest, inside linebacker?

Smith raised an eyebrow. And here’s how Colletto recalls their back-and-forth that followed:

“Have you even played linebacker?”

“No, but I played safety in high school.”

Smith, initially skeptical, signed off. And Colletto’s career took off — in unimaginable ways.”

“The Denver Broncos on Wednesday announced their Week 2 preseason matchup with the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium will take place Aug. 19, with kickoff set for 5:30pm Pacific Time.”

“The San Francisco 49ers were fifth in total offense last season, and they started three quarterbacks, including the last player picked in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy,” Martz writes. “The fact those quarterbacks played at a high level when two of them, Trey Lance and Purdy, had little and no NFL experience is impressive. This offseason, they signed veteran Sam Darnold, so they could move to the top of the league.”

“And Wilks did not bring any coaches with him, but he was able to influence the 49ers’ decision to sign veteran safety Myles Hartsfield to serve as a quasi-assistant on the field and in the locker room...Hartsfield played under Wilks last season with the Carolina Panthers. The 25-year-old played three seasons with the Panthers and started 19 games over the past two campaigns.”

“In short, one of the best testers among all running backs, period. With only one full season under his belt, Laborn has a lot of untapped potential and not a lot of proverbial wear on the tires also.”