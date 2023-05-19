49ers 90-in-90: Hyder returns to provide stability and leadership

After a successful season under the “Kris Kocurek stimulus package” in 2020, Kerry Hyder inked a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. After Nick Bosa’s season-ending injury, Hyder was pressed into duty and delivered. Hyder racked up 8.5 sacks, ten tackles for loss, and 18 QB hits.

Hyder’s time in Seattle wasn’t nearly as productive, but he did accumulate 11 QB hits. Still, Seattle released him, opening the door for a reunion with the 49ers.

As a rotational piece, Hyder was a veteran leader who came up big in certain games. In 2023, Hyder will be counted on to do the same for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Basic Info

Age: 32

Experience: 7 accrued seasons

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 275 lbs.

Cap Status

Hyder signed a one-year deal with an annual salary of $1,080,000. The contract carries a 940,000 cap hit in 2023. On March 23rd, 2022, Hyder signed a one-year deal worth $1,500,000 with the 49ers.

How he can improve in 2023

Obviously, getting to the quarterback when called upon is Hyder’s job. Four QB hits and one tackle for loss are more of an indication of playing time. Remaining healthy and providing stability to the defensive line is Hyder’s role in 2023.

Where Hyder makes his mark

Last season, Hyder wasn’t the pass-rushing force the 49ers saw in 2020. Think back to the game in Las Vegas, Hyder batted a pass at the line of scrimmage in the air that fell into Drake Jackson’s arms. It was a huge turnover.

Three pass defenses were a career-high. Timing passes when getting to the quarterback isn’t happening is an underrated skill.

As a rotational piece and veteran, Hyder will be asked to provide leadership for the defensive line and younger players.

Perhaps, Jackson and the younger edge rushers can learn under Hyder as they learn what is expected from them under Kocurek.