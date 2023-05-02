Golden Nuggets: Officially UDFA hype season

“He won the Paul Hornung Award last year as the most versatile player in college football. During Shrine Game practices earlier this year, he’d wear one color jersey while playing fullback, then would run to the sideline and switch jerseys so he could line up at linebacker. He also took a lot of snaps at tight end during those sessions.”

“With the NFL Draft over, we can properly visualize what the 49ers’ depth chart — and by extension, their 53-man roster — might look like. The 49ers entered draft weekend with 68 players under contract. They’ve since approached the 90-man offseason limit with their combined addition of nine draftees and several undrafted free agents.”

“When you can put him into a group, and whatever his skillset is, I think he can fit into any position,” Shanahan said. “He seemed like one of the more reliable wideouts that we watched in all of college football.”

“[LB Dee] Winters, a team captain, had a career-high 7.5 sacks and a team-best 14.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. The big-play machine was at his best in TCU’s biggest win: He was named the Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP after he had a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 51-45 win over Michigan in the national semifinals.”

“Winters played 670 or more snaps in each of the past three seasons but hasn’t produced a PFF grade of 55.0 or higher since the 2020 season. He missed 16.0% of the tackles he attempted this past season.”