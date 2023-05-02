49ers agree to terms with 11 undrafted free agents

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookie free agents.

RB Ronald Awatt -UTEP

FB Jack Colletto-Oregon St

OL Joey Fisher -Shepherd

CB D’Shawn Jamison -UT

RB Khalan Laborn -Marshall

OL Corey Luciano -Wash

OL Ilm Manning -Hawaii

LB Mariano Sori-Marin -MINN

DL Spencer Waege -NDSU

WR Shae Wyatt -Tulane

S Avery Young -Rutgers

See below for detailed player biographies of the agreed upon players, courtesy of the 49ers communications team.

RB Ronald Awatt

5-11, 205 Texas-El Paso

Appeared in 44 games during 6 years at Texas-El Paso (2017-22) and registered 369 carries for 1,781 yds. and 11 TDs as well as 17 receptions for 235 yds. In 2022, played in 12 games and registered 163 rushes for 734 yds. and 2 TDs as well as 6 recepts. for 76 yds. In 2021, appeared in all 13 games and registered 159 rushes for a team-high 844 yards and 6 TDs as well as 11 recepts. for 159 yds. In 2020, appeared in all 6 games and registered 42 rushes for 190 yds. and 3 TDs. Missed the 2019 season due to injury.

As a sophomore in 2018, appeared in games on special teams. As a freshman in 2017, appeared in 2 games and recorded 2 carries for 5 yds. Attended Frenship (Wolfforth, TX) HS where he posted 277 carries for 1,722 yds. and 12 total TDs over his final 2 seasons. Born 10/30/97 in Nigeria.

FB Jack Colletto

6-3, 237

Oregon State

Appeared in 43 games (5 starts) during 5 years at Oregon State (2018-22) and registered 110 carries for 401 yds. and 22 TDs as well as 4 recepts. for 37 yds. and 1 TD after spending his freshman year at Arizona Western College (2017). Also saw time at QB and LB at Oregon State as he completed 25 of 50 passing atts. for 254 yds. and recorded 51 tackles, 2 PDs, 2 FRs, 1.5 TFLs, 1 INT and 1 FR.

In 2022, was named Second-Team All-Pac-12 and won the Hornung Award after appearing in 12 games (three starts) and recording 27 carries for 103 yds. and 6 TDs as well 3 recepts. for 46 yds. Also added 27 tackles, 1 FF and 1 FR at LB. In 2021, earned Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors after playing in all 12 games (one start) and registered 31 carries for 144 yds. and a career-high 8 TDs. Also caught a 1-yd. TD pass and produced 7 tackles, 1 FF and 1 INT, which he returned for 19 yds. on defense.

In 2020, recorded 15 rushes for 128 yds. and 2 TDs to go along with 14 tackles at LB. As a junior in 2019, played 4 games and registered 6 carries for 10 yds. and 1 TD to pair with 3 tackles and 1 PD before redshirting. As a sophomore in 2018, saw action in eight games (one start) primarily at QB and completed 23 of 47 passing atts. for 201 yds. to go along with 31 carries for 16 yds. and 5 TDs.

As a freshman in 2017 at Arizona Western, appeared in 10 games and completed 39 of 67 passing atts. for 548 yds. and 4 TDs in addition to 43 rushes for 185 yds. and 9 TDs on the ground. Attended Camas (WA) HS where he won a state championship, Seattle Times Player of the Year and the Gatorade Player of the Year for Washington as a senior in 2016. Born 11/19/98 in Milwaukee, WI.

OL Joey Fisher

6-4, 296

Shepherd

Started all 43 games he appeared in during 4 years at Shepherd (2019-21). In 2022, was named a DII All-American and received First-Team All-PSAC East honors after starting all 15 games and helping block for an offense that produced 489.3 yds. per game, including 312.5 passing yds. per game.

In 2021, earned First-Team All-PSAC East honors after starting all 15 games and blocking for an offense that produced 337.3 passing yds. and 43.7 points per game. Did not see any game action in 2020 as the season was cancelled due to the global pandemic.

In 2019, was named Second-Team All-PSAC East after starting all 13 games. Attended Clear Spring (MD) HS where he was a four-time all-county honoree. Born 11/11/97 in Hagerstown, MD.

CB D’Shawn Jamison

5-9, 185

Texas

Appeared in 60 games (40 starts) during 5 years at Texas (2018-22) and tallied 139 tackles, 23 PDs, 6 INTs, 6.0 TFLs, 2 FR, 1.0 sack and 1 FF. Also saw time as a kick and punt returner as he brought back 54 kicks for 1,435 yds. (26.6 avg.) and 2 TDs and 44 punts for 368 yds. (8.4 avg.) and 1 TD. In 2022, appeared in all 12 games (9 starts) and tallied 25 tackles, 9 PDs, 2.0 TFLs, 2 INTs, one of which he returned for a TD, and 1.0 sack.

In 2021, started all 12 games and recorded 48 tackles, 2 PDs and 1 FR. Added 19 KRs for 424 yds. (22.3 avg.) and 12 PRs for 105 yds. (8.8 avg.) as a returner. In 2020 as a junior, played in 10 games (nine starts) and recorded 31 tackles and 6 PDs. Earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors as a kick/punt returner and was awarded Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year after returning 17 kicks for 564 yds. (33.2 avg.), including a 100-yd. TD.

As a sophomore in 2019, appeared in 13 games (9 starts) and tallied 35 tackles, 6 PDs, 3 INTs, 1 FF and 1 FR. Added 8 KRs for 245 yds. (30.6 avg.) and 1 TD as well as 4 PRs for 102 yds. (25.5 avg.).

As a freshman in 2018, played in 13 games (one start) at RB and on special teams and registered 4 carries for 8 yds. to pair with 4 recepts. for 5 yds. Added 10 KRs for 202 yds. (20.2 avg.) and 9 PRs for 118 yds. (13.1 avg.) and 1 TD. Attended Lamar (Houston, TX) HS where he earned all-state honorable mention honors by the Associated Press and was ranked as the 13th best player in Texas by ESPN.com as a senior in 2017. Born 6/4/99 in New Orleans, LA.

RB Khalan Labron

5-10, 204

Marshall

Appeared in 13 games at Marshall (2022) and registered 302 carries for 1,513 yds. and 16 TDs along with 16 recepts. for 116 yds. after transferring from Florida State (2017-19). In 2019 as a junior, appeared in 10 games (1 start) and registered 63 carries for 297 yds. and 4 TDs to go along with 10 recepts. for 66 yds.

As a sophomore in 2018, appeared in 2 games and registered a 37-yd. recept. as well as 3 KRs for 64 yds. Redshirted as a freshman in 2017. Attended Catholic (Virginia Beach, VA) HS. Born 6/1/99 in Virginia Beach, VA.

OL Corey Luciano

6-4, 307

Washington

Appeared in 35 games (13 starts) in 4 years at Washington (2019-22) after transferring from Diablo Valley College (2017-18). In 2022, received Third-Team All-Pac 12 honors after starting all 13 games at C. Earned Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Huskies’ win at Oregon. In 2021, played in all 12 games along the offensive line and on special teams. In 2020 as a junior, appeared in 4 games.

As a sophomore in 2019, appeared in 6 games. Sat out the 2018 in compliance with NCAA transfer rules at the time. As a freshman in 2017 at Diablo Valley, was named first-team All-Bay 6 League. Attended Monte Vista (Cupertino, CA) HS where he helped win a CIF North Coast Section Division I Championship as a senior in 2016. Born 8/14/98 in Danville, CA.

OL Ilm Manning

6-2, 294

Hawaii

Appeared in 62 games (60 starts) in 5 years at Hawaii (2018-22). In 2022, received First-Team All-Mountain West honors after starting all 13 games. In 2021, was named All-Mountain West Honorable Mention after starting all 13 games at LT. In 2020 as a junior, appeared in 7 games (5 starts at LT). As a sophomore in 2019, started all 15 games and earned All-Mountain West Second-Team honors at LT. As a freshman in 2018, started all 14 games and helped pave the way for an offense that finished 9th nationally in passing. Was 1 of 4 true freshman in DI to start every game in 2018. Attended Apollo (Glendale, AZ) HS where was a two-time all-league as both an OL and DL and was named 5A Metro Region Player of the Year as a senior in 2017. Born 7/23/99 in Glendale, AZ.

LB Mariano Sori-Marin

6-2, 236

Minnesota

Appeared in 58 games (40 starts) during 5 years at Minnesota (2018-22) and registered 274 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, 10 PDs, 3 FF, 1.5 sacks and 1 INT. In 2022, started all 13 games and tallied 88 tackles, 6.0 TFLs, 3 PDs and 1.5 sacks, earning All-Big Ten Third Team honors.

In 2021, started all 13 games and tallied 85 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 4 PDs, 2 FFs and 1 INT, earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors.

As a junior in 2020, started all 7 games and a team-high 54 tackles, 3 PDs, 1.5 TFLs and 1 FF. In 2019, appeared in all 13 games and notched 42 tackles and 2.0 TFLs. In 2018, appeared in 12 games on special teams and at LB and posted 5 tackles.

Attended Providence (New Lenox, IL) HS where he was named all-conference as a senior in 2017. Born 12/15/99 in Mokena, IL.

DL Spencer Waege

6-5, 295

North Dakota State

Appeared in 57 games (29 starts) during 6 years (2017-22) and registered 138 tackles, 42.0 TFLs, 20.5 sacks 5 FFs, 4 PDs and 1 FR.

In 2022, started all 15 games and recorded 51 tackles, 17.5 TFLs, 9.0 sacks and 2 FFs, earning FCS First-Team All-American honors and First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors. In 2021, started the first 3 games and registered 4 tackles before missing the remainder of the season due to injury.

As a junior in 2020, appeared in 9 games (7 starts) and recorded 21 tackles, 8.0 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 4 PDs and 1 FF, earning First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors.

In 2019 as a sophomore, appeared in 15 games and registered 40 tackles, 11.0 TFLs, 5.5 sacks and 2 FF, earning All-Missouri Valley Conference Honorable Mention honors.

As a freshman in 2018, was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team appeared in 15 games and finished with 22 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and 1 FR. Attended Watertown (SD) HS where he finished with 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 1 FR as a senior, earning all-conference honors. Born 5/6/99 in South Shore, SD.

WR Shae Wyatt

6-0, 188

Tulane

Appeared in 25 games in 2-year career at Tulane (2021-22) and registered 63 recepts. for 1,023 yds. and 10 TDs after transferring from Central Missouri (2017-20). In 2022, appeared in all 13 games and tallied 30 recepts. for 647 yds. and 7 TDs. In 2021, saw action in all 12 games and recorded 33 recepts. for 376 yds. and 3 TDs.

Did not see any game action in 2020 as the season was cancelled due to the global pandemic. In 2019, was named to the All-American Second Team, D2CCA All-Region First Team and All-MIAA First Team after appearing in 13 games and notched 65 recepts. for 1,452 yds. and 12 TDs. In 2018, appeared in 11 games and registered 42 recepts. for 769 yds. and 3 TDs, earning All-MIAA Honorable Mention honors. Redshirted in 2017. Attended Millard West (Omaha, NE) HS. Born 9/27/98 in Omaha, NE.

S Avery Young

6-0, 198

Rutgers

Appeared in 57 games (54 starts) in 5-year career at Rutgers (2018-22) and registered 326 tackles, 26 PDs, 10.0 TFLs, 5 FFs, 3 INTs, 3.0 sacks and 1 FR.

In 2022, started all 12 games and registered 84 tackles, 5 PDs, 2.0 TFLs, 1 INT, 1.0 sack and 1 FF, earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors.

In 2021, started 12 games and recorded 81 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 2 PDs, 1 INT and 1 FF. As a junior in 2020, started all 9 games and registered 58 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 3 FF, 3 PD and 1 FR.

As a sophomore in 2019, played in all 12 games (10 starts) and posted 37 tackles, 6 PDs and 1 INT. In 2018 as a freshman, appeared in all 12 games (11 starts) and posted 66 tackles and 10 PDs. Attended Coatesville (PA) HS where he ranked as the top cornerback in Pennsylvania as a senior by Penn Preps. Born 9/12/99 in Coatesville, PA.