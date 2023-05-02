Which 49ers draft pick intrigues you the most?

The 49ers weren’t in a position to add multiple impact players based on where they were selecting in the draft. We all speculated whether the team would trade up at some point, and they wasted no time doing so after acquiring Ji’Ayir Brown out of Penn State.

The 49ers had a clear and concise plan. They added athletes with upside, which is precisely the type of player you draft on Day 3. That’s why they earned a B grade. Football Outsiders wasn’t as forgiving, as they felt San Francisco failed to upgrade its roster.

The 49ers draft for the future. Of course, they weren’t playing on Talanoa Hufanga morphing into an All-Pro in year two, but their process of not drafting a safety paid off last year. Which player in this year’s class could you see turning into a plus role player?

On a team littered with stars, the 49ers need to continue to fill out their depth and get contributors in each draft. This year, we have a couple of linebackers who will look to succeed Azeez Al-Shaair. Robert Beal Jr. has all the makings to fill in for Samson Ebukam. Could San Francisco really get production from another seventh round receiver?

And that’s before we get to each third round pick. Kyle Shanahan saw something in Cameron Latu that draft experts did not. Ji’Ayir Brown feels like Hufanga all over again.

Then, there’s Jake Moody. Perhaps you’re fascinated by the storyline of a kicker during these next four years and interested in seeing how he pans out and has an effect on the 49ers.