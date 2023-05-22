Josh Johnson won’t be on the 49ers this year ... maybe

The 49ers begin OTAs this week, but are set at quarterback. The signal-caller who took over in the NFC Championship once Brock Purdy suffered an injury, Josh Johnson, hadn’t been retained by San Francisco this offseason.

Johnson took an enormous amount of flak for his performance in the NFC Championship, but he was a fourth-string quarterback that took no reps leading up to the game. We’ve been spoiled by backup quarterbacks, but how Johnson played is more of the norm.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Johnson, who was a free agent, signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens Monday morning. That’s Josh’s third stint with the Ravens after 2016 and 2021.

Johnson’s Pro Football Reference page is second to none. He’s played for 14 NFL teams, which is a record. The fact that the 37-year-old is still in the league is a testament in itself. Backup quarterbacks bring more off the field than on, which is where Johnson’s value lies.

So, Johnson won’t be on the Niners this year. But, never say never, given the history between the two.