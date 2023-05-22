NFL approves ‘the Brock Purdy’ rule’ allowing a third QB to be active without burning a roster spot

Toward the end of February, the NFL’s competition committee had discussions where they altered the third quarterback rule. The goal was to allow teams to have an emergency quarterback in uniform on game day, in the event of a worst-case scenario where both starting quarterbacks were injured.

The rule was oddly specific and on the heels of the NFC Championship game. Well, on Monday morning, the NFL passed the “Brock Purdy rule,” allowing a third quarterback to be active without burning a roster spot. This is great news for the entire league, as nobody is tuning in to watch Christian McCaffrey heave passes 45 yards down the field to nobody.

Obviously, this rule is for extreme examples that you hope to rarely if ever run into. For the 49ers, that means they can have Sam Darnold active without taking that roster spot away from an extra defensive or offensive lineman, or whichever position they deem more valuable that week.

We’ll see how many other teams feel the need to keep or have a third quarterback active. For the 49ers, with the uncertainties and injuries at the position throughout the years, it’s easy to picture Kyle Shanahan having three quarterbacks available each Sunday.

It’s important to note that, according to the rule, the third quarterback is only eligible to play if the first two are injured.