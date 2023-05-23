Shanahan is optimistic Purdy will be ready for Week 1

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke after OTAs Tuesday. Shanahan said he’s optimistic that Brock Purdy will be ready to play Week 1: “We’re hoping for Week 1. I feel pretty optimistic about that. Usually, that means that’s not the day he comes back to practice. He’d come back before that.”

Shanahan acknowledged that there’s no timeline set for Purdy’s return, but added they “don’t have any reason to think otherwise” at the moment, which is great news for the 49ers and Purdy.

He’ll begin his throwing program at some point next week. That doesn’t mean Purdy will be launching 50-yarders, but he’ll begin gripping a football and throwing roughly five or so yards.

Brock wasn’t as reticent as Shanahan when it came to returning. He confirmed that he’ll begin throwing next week, saying, “that’s the plan.” Here’s Purdy’s answer when asked if he’d be on track to play Week 1:

“Yeah I mean, for sure. I feel good. Arm is feeling good. To say I’ll be ready by this time or this time, we’re not trying to label any kind of timeline like that. But for sure, that’s the goal. To say we’ll be ready for the season. If that’s the case, great. Don’t want to say anything that we regret down the road.”

That sounds like a player who is aware of his situation and is willing to temper expectations. Of course, Purdy would love to be out there with his teammates as soon as possible, but there’s a process he must go through, and that process may not mean Brock is on the field in time to play Week 1.

The rehab process is a new one for Purdy:

It’s been sort of new to me. It’s my first time going through a rehab and a surgery. It’s the offseason, so it’s fine doing the workouts and everything and get back into it. But once you see guys practice and watch, that’s the competitive side.

When Purdy was asked to self-reflect on his rookie year, he thought his confidence stood out:

The good, in terms of having confidence. Playing at this level you have to have confidence and being consistent. There’s times where you wanna make some plays and you get out of what they’re coaching. So I think playing in what they’re coaching in terms of an NFL quarterback that’s something I can for sure work on. I watch the film with Kyle and Griese and they all say the same thing. So that’s something I have to work on.

Purdy spoke about how the quarterback room is helping each other out, how the dynamic is great, and that “we all get along really well.”

Purdy’s next step is to go to Jacksonville with his quarterback coach as he begins to throw more and work with them for a couple of weeks to continue to fine-tune his mechanics.