Caesars Sportsbook has the 49ers listed as the odds on favorites to win the NFC

No clarity at the quarterback position? No problem. At least that appears to be the case for the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook, who currently have the 49ers at +320 to win the NFC, making them the odds on favorite to win the conference according to their current NFL future listings.

Philadelphia (+340) are right behind them, with Dallas being the only other team with lower than 10–1 odds to win the conference at +650. While it may come as a bit of a surprise given the uncertainty that currently surrounds the 49ers quarterback room, there are still plenty of reasons to believe that San Francisco is the team to beat in the NFC.

A team that has boasted a top five unit four years running returned most of its starters, while also adding arguably the top free agent available by signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. Nick Bosa is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and has shown noticeable improvement in each of his first four seasons, which makes it reasonable to expect it to continue into year five.

The offense is absolutely loaded with a star-studded cast of skill position players, with All-Pro jack of all trades running back Christian McCaffrey now having an entire offseason to get fully integrated into an offense that is as dynamic as any other in the sport.

Often times, I think so much emphasis gets placed on the variability of the 49ers quarterback position, that it ultimately overshadows just how good this roster is everywhere else.

Top to bottom, you can make a case that this roster is as talented and deep as any other team in the league, with multiple players who are likely to be wearing gold jackets one day still playing pivotal roles for this team.

There is plenty of confidence that the 49ers handle business in the NFC West as well, according to Caesars, as they are a relatively heavy favorite to win the division at -165. Seattle logically poses the biggest threat to the 49ers chances at repeating as division champs, and Caesars currently has them listed at +230. The only other team in the NFL with lower odds to win their division is Jacksonville, who is currently listed at -170 to take the AFC South crown for a second consecutive season.

At the end of the day, there is still plenty of time for this stuff to sort itself out. After all, it is not even Memorial Day yet. However, for a league that dominates the calendar all twelve months out of the year, it’s reassuring to know that yet again the 49ers firmly find themselves entrenched among the league's elite as we turn our eyes forward to another year of NFL football.