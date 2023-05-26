Cardinals release DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals were set to enter the season with one of the worst rosters in the NFL. That was before the news that they released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins Friday morning, per the team.

There were discussions with several teams about a potential trade for Hopkins, but his contract made it nearly impossible at $19.45 million. Arizona eats $21 million in dead money, but Hopkins comes off their books after this season, which is likely why he was released.

Nuk recently appeared on the “I Am Athlete” podcast and said he wants to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, or Josh Allen. Bold, to state you want to catch passes from the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

We’ll see if Hopkins is willing to take a pay cut at this stage, or if he truly wants to win and is willing to accept a lesser deal. Either way, he’s out of the NFC West and is no longer a problem for the 49ers.