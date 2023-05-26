71 percent of 49ers fans believe Brandon Aiyuk will lead the team in receiving yards in 2023

The votes are in. Over seventy percent of 49ers fans are betting on Brandon Aiyuk to lead the 49ers in receiving yards in 2023. If this comes to fruition, Aiyuk would be the first receiver since Anquan Boldin and pass catcher since George Kittle to lead the team in consecutive seasons.

The optimism around Aiyuk is based on his growth as a receiver, but durability is his most overlooked attribute. In 2021, Aiyuk played through an injury (and doghouse?) early in the season. Playing in his third straight 17-game season will certainly lead to a big season for the fourth-year receiver.

The question is, who will be the starting quarterback for Week 1 and the entire season? Aiyuk had seven or more targets in nine of his 17 games in 2022. Three of those games were with Brock Purdy under center. Aiyuk’s totals with Purdy were 27 receptions, 363 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

The optimism is Purdy will be ready for Week 1. If he isn’t ready, it will either be Trey Lance or Sam Darnold throwing Aiyuk the football. Lance and Aiyuk have built a rapport during the offseason. The chemistry between Darnold and Aiyuk remains to be seen.

The most interesting vote tally from the poll is eight percent of fans believe Christian McCaffrey will lead the team in receiving, while seven percent believe George Kittle will.

Deebo Samuel garnered 13 percent of the vote. In 2021, Samuel posted a historic season, but injuries are his biggest concern.

The fan base is all-in on Brandon Aiyuk. All aboard the Aiyuk hype train.