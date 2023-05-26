49ers preseason schedule is set: Week 1 is in Vegas

The 49ers preseason schedule is officially official. Each of the following games will be televised on CBS News Bay Area:

Sunday, August 13: @ Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. PT

Yesterday, a report surfaced that former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wouldn’t be ready until the start of training camp. Jimmy would have roughly two weeks until the first preseason game.

A lot will be made of this matchup if Garoppolo suits up, but most starters are pulled before the end of the first quarter. This game will be for the players at the end of the roster to make a statement for themselves.

August 19: vs. Denver Broncos, 5:30 p.m. PT

Sean Payton and the Broncos come to town in Week 2 of the preseason. Last year, Nate Sudfeld attempted 17 passes and Brock Purdy threw 23 passes in the second preseason game against the Vikings. So, this will be another showcase for the backups.

Friday, August 25: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 7 p.m. PT

The final tuneup before the regular season. Will Purdy be able to participate and cleared for contact by this date? Will Trey Lance or Sam Darnold separate themselves from each other? This game will be a great test for the defense and secondary, as Justin Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.