The San Francisco 49ers are hoping that quarterback Trey Lance’s best playing days are ahead of him. After a rookie season on the bench and a sophomore campaign derailed by a season-ending injury, Lance now enters his third season competing to be Brock Purdy’s backup with veteran Sam Darnold. Of course, Purdy is working his way back from a major injury of his own, leaving the door open for Lance to make a case of his own to be the team’s top quarterback on the depth chart.

During his press conference on Tuesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about a finger injury Lance dealt with as a rookie. His answer suggested that while it did not keep him out for an extended period of time, it forced him into some bad habits that he needed to dedicate significant time to unlearn.

Here’s Shanahan’s full quote: