Golden Nuggets: 78 days until preseason football

“I thought it was interesting that Marcelino McCrary-Ball was playing middle linebacker on Tuesday. Fred Warner was present and in uniform but he was there in an advisory role. He was seen chatting with McCrary-Ball between plays. I don’t know how the linebacker group will shake out, but it seems like the team has three promising youngsters in McCrary-Ball, sixth-round pick Dee Winters and seventh-rounder Jalen Graham.”

“Their Week 1 kickoff vs. the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium will be Sunday, Aug. 13 at 1:00pm Pacific Time.

San Francisco will head to Las Vegas early for joint practices with the Raiders leading up to their preseason bout.

Week 2 at Levi’s Stadium vs. the Broncos will take place Saturday, Aug. 19, with kickoff slated for 5:30pm Pacific Time.

Their preseason finale at home against the Chargers is Friday, Aug. 25, and kickoff is slated for 7:00pm Pacific Time.”

Still, Lockette had a soft spot for Laborn, whose disciplinary issues, he said, were frustrating but relatively benign. He wasn’t a big partier, was obsessed with video games and had non-criminal infractions that explain why he was dismissed from the team, but not expelled from school......

Laborn returned to Florida, re-enrolled at FSU and logged endless miles transporting passengers, groceries and fast food in his 2010 C300 Mercedes. Huff was impressed after he began exploring the possibility of adding the once-cocksure recruit.

“In talking to him, you say, ‘Hey, what have you been doing since you left Florida State?’ ” Huff said. “And his response is, ‘Coach, I’ve been working at a lumber yard.’ That right there lets you know a little bit about his hard work and determination. It could have been sour grapes: ‘They screwed me and I should be this and I should be that.’ The kid was just working.”

“Going out and adding another high-priced veteran receiver — especially one who is on the wrong side of 30 and coming off injuries — is a non-starter.”

“Williams has been with the 49ers for three seasons now and has finished all three with the highest PFF grade among offensive tackles,” wrote McGuinness. “From 526 pass-blocking snaps in the regular season and playoffs last season, he allowed 19 total pressures, just three of which were hits or sacks.”