Golden Nuggets: The joint practices vs the Raiders cannot come soon enough

“San Francisco will head to Vegas for some early joint sessions on Aug. 10 and 11 at the Raiders’ practice facility in Henderson, Nev.

It’s unclear for now whether the joint practices will be open to fans. Last year when the 49ers and Vikings had practice together in Minnesota fans were allowed to attend.

These practices will be particularly interesting for the 49ers since head coach Kyle Shanahan typically values them more than he does the preseason games. With quarterback questions aplenty it’ll be intriguing to see how the team operates at that spot in this environment. It could tell us a lot about how the battle for depth chart positioning is going.”

“With all of that in mind, this offseason has been about recovery for not only Purdy but especially Lance, who is aiming to get his starting role back. The 23-year-old appears to be making a full recovery and has used this time to get back to his roots.”