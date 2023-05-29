Golden Nuggets: Hoping y’all have a meaningful Memorial Day

“The duo of Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel is formidable. Jauan Jennings has also carved out a really nice role in the offense the last two seasons. Everything beyond that is up in the air.”

“He knows the playbook, his position is certain, he’s not the most durable player across his career and nobody would bat an eyelid if he sat out OTAs or only had a brief run-through. Instead, McCaffrey was setting the standard for not only the rookies on the field but also some of the veterans who didn’t suit up.”

“Earlier this week, PFF compiled their top pass-rushing grades since 2021, with Hargrave and Bosa landing at third and seventh on the list, respectively.”