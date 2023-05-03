Golden Nuggets: What can’t Jack Colletto do??

“There may not have been a more versatile prospect in this year’s draft than Colletto, who spent time at running back, quarterback and linebacker for the Beavers. He played in 43 games across five seasons in college. On offense he rushed for 1,781 yards and 11 touchdowns on 369 carries, hauled in 17 catches for 235 yards, and completed 25 of 50 throws for 254 yards. On defense he had 51 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception. If any team is gonna find a role for a do-everything player like Colletto, it’s the one coached by Kyle Shanahan.”

“Jack Colletto’s college bio reads like a series of misprints....Did he really rush for two touchdowns and have an interception in Oregon State’s win against USC in 2021? Did he actually have a 30-yard reception and make five tackles against the Trojans last year? And this note from his 2019 season seemingly could have used some proofreading: “Moved to predominantly linebacker in the spring but also saw some action at quarterback.”

“I went back and forth in my mind like ‘Alright, is this team going to draft a kicker? Is the third round too early? If they are going to draft Moody it’s got to be the third round, because all these other teams are going to come in. Once they feel in love with Moody and determined that Moody was their guy, they had to pick him there. There was no waiting until the fifth, because I heard the Lions, I heard the Pats were interested…There were half a dozen teams at least, looking to draft Jake Moody. That was the only opportunity that this team had to draft him.”

“Daniel Bullocks will have that title for the 2023 season. Bullocks has been on the 49ers staff since 2017 and he was the safeties coach for the last four seasons. He’s also coached in Jacksonville and on the collegiate level since ending his four-year playing career.”

“I hate the Rams, like, with a passion,” Samuel told Kevin Hart on the comedian’s “Cold as Balls” video series for the Laugh Out Loud Network.”