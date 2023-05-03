NFL Network names Jake Moody to the 49ers as one of the 10 best fits in the NFL Draft

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks found ten perfect fits in the NFL Draft, and named 49ers third round kicker Jake Moody, saying he’s somebody to keep an eye on:

Some observers snickered at the 49ers selecting a placekicker on Day 2, but Moody is a prolific point-scorer with a can’t-miss game as a short-range kicker. The Michigan product totaled 147 points in 2022 (second-most in the FBS) on 29 field goals and 60 extra points. In addition, he tallied 222 touchbacks on 393 career attempts (56.5%) to keep opponents backed up in their territory. Considering how many NFL games come down to a kick at the buzzer, the 49ers could have the final laugh by the end of the 2023 season.

The argument we made when we gave the 49ers a D+ for selecting Moody was that if the offense will need Moody for his short-range excellence, is that worthy of a third round pick? History strongly suggests no.

To Bucky’s point about NFL games coming down to the “buzzer,” San Francisco played one game last season that was decided by three or fewer points, and it came early in the season when the quarterback was making his first start of the season — in Denver.

Robbie Gould’s touchback percentage was the highest last year it's been since 2012, yet the number was only 49.5 percent. But that didn’t impact the 49ers in a way that you may think. San Francisco’s defense had the best average starting field position by nearly a full yard in 2022. Still, Moody’s leg is an upgrade.

Plus, Moody’s impact can be felt if he’s automatic from the 40 to 49 yards. That was an area where Gould was inconsistent at last year, going 7-for-11.