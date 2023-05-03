49ers add 4th QB in Brandon Allen

The 49ers signed their fourth quarterback and camp arm for the summer in former Cincinnati Bengals backup Brandon Allen. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Allen was the mentor for Joe Burrow during the previous three seasons.

Veteran QB Brandon Allen is signing with the #49ers, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



Allen helped mentor Joe Burrow in Cincinnati the past three years. Now Allen joins a young QB room in San Francisco. #TakeItOffMG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 3, 2023

One of the reasons San Francisco likely waited until after the draft was due to any free agent signing wouldn’t affect their compensatory pick formula.

Shanahan had requested an extra arm for the offseason program, so a quarterback could help shoulder the load between Trey Lance and Sam Darnold while Brock Purdy continues to rehab from UCL surgery. Purdy is two months into his six-month rehab.

Allen, 30, was a sixth-round pick in 2016 out of Arkansas. He attempted three passes with the Bengals last year. Allen has thrown 263 passes in his career, with a 10/6 touchdown/interception ratio.

Allen’s odds of making the final 53-man roster are against him, but if he can bring a strong work ethic that the young quarterbacks on the roster could learn from, that’d be a win for the Niners.