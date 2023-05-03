49ers agree to terms with UDFA WR Isaiah Winstead

The 49ers added another undrafted free agent Wednesday afternoon after the team announced they agreed to terms with former East Carolina wide receiver Isaiah Winstead. That brings the roster 90. The 6’3”, 210 pound wide receiver caught 88 passes last season for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns last year.

His official pro day results were a tick below average across the board:

Height: 6031

Weight: 210

40 Yrd Dash: 4.77

20 Yrd Dash: 2.71

10 Yrd Dash: 1.64

225 Lb. Bench Reps: 20

Vertical Jump: 30

Broad Jump: 09’10”

20 Yrd Shuttle: 4.44

3-Cone Drill: 7.13

Winstead (6-4, 213) appeared in 13 games at East Carolina University in 2022 where he registered 88 receptions for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns and earned All-American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention honors.

Winstead transferred to ECU from the University of Toledo (2019-21), where he appeared in 19 games and registered 63 receptions for 949 yards and four touchdowns. He joined Toledo from Norfolk State University (2017-18) where he appeared in 22 games (12 starts) and caught 83 passes for 977 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2021 at Toledo, Winstead saw action in all 13 games and recorded 38 receptions for 520 yards and one touchdown. In 2020, he played in all six games and recorded 25 receptions for 429 yards and three touchdowns, earning Third-Team All-MAC honors. In 2018 at Norfolk State, he appeared in 11 games (10 starts) and notched 54 receptions for 633 yards and five touchdowns, all of which were team highs. In 2017, he appeared in 11 games (two starts) and registered 29 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

A 23-year-old native of Richmond, VA, Winstead attended Highland Springs (VA) High School.