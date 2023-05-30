49ers 90-in-90: Kevin Givens is solid and steady

Kevin Givens enters the 2023 season as an important rotational player and depth piece at defensive tackle. The Penn State graduate is valued by the organization, evidenced by how long he has stuck around with the team. Last season was Givens’ finest as a 49er, starting a career-high 11 games in 2022. From 2020-2022, Givens has played in 13 games each season.

Even with the acquisition of Javon Hargrave, Givens has a vital role on the team. Again, the 49ers have found production from an undrafted free agent. 2023 will be Givens’ chance to net a lucrative contract, as he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Basic Info

Age: 26

Experience: 3 accrued seasons

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 285 lbs.

Cap Status

Givens signed a one-year, $2,100,000 contract with the San Francisco 49ers, including a $600,000 signing bonus, $2,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,100,000. In 2023, Givens will earn a base salary of $1,400,000, a signing bonus of $600,000, and a workout bonus of $100,000 while carrying a cap hit of $2,100,000 and a dead cap value of $2,000,000, according to Spotrac.

How he can improve in 2023

Givens has eight total QB hits in his career. Rushing the passer has to be a point of emphasis for Givens. Two sacks in 2022 is a career-high for Givens. Three total sacks in three seasons with 13 games played is an opportunity for growth.

Where Givens makes his mark

As a defensive tackle, Givens is a run-stopper. Seven tackles for loss are by far a career-high. Twenty combined tackles, 11 solo tackles, and nine assisted tackles were also his best totals.

According to Pro Football Reference, Givens’ approximate value was a career-high five in 2022. As a rotational defensive tackle, Givens will be counted on to play meaningful snaps and provide baseline production.

If there is a jump in his play, Givens may see a nice payday.