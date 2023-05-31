NFLPA lists three 49ers draft picks as the most marketable players from this year’s draft

The NFL’s way of evolving means they put their hands in more business ventures and entertainment aspects, even more so than the actual competition on the field. Part of that helps us get through the dog days of the offseason, which is what this next month and a half will consist of.

The NFLPA recently came up with the 50 most marketable players from the 2023 NFL Draft, and the 49ers had three of their draft picks make the list, despite not drafting until the latter half of the third round.

Pairing with “The Zoomph Marketability Score,” players were ranked based on the following categories:

Frequency - Total number of posts

Fan Demographic - Percentage of audience that is Gen Z

Reach - Total number of followers/likes across multiple platforms (Twitter, Instagram)

Fan Attractiveness - Percentage audience with an affinity for Automotives, Sports Betting, Gaming or Fashion

Engagement - Average engagement rate and follower interaction rate

The fact that sports betting continues to be used despite players facing suspensions says a lot about the NFL. And it’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Cameron Latu, Ji’Ayir Brown, and Ronnie Bell were the 49ers rookies who made the list. These are the players we can expect to be “influencers.”

Latu had the fourth-highest engagement score, while Bell had the third-highest fan demographic score. So, if you’re looking for a player to respond on social media, Latu is your guy. The former Crimson Tide tight end was also among the leaders in fan attractiveness score.