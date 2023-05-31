Lynch hopeful Purdy is ready for training camp after Brock’s first post surgery throwing session

Cam Inman of The Mercury News pointed out that 49ers general manager John Lynch made an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio Wednesday morning and shared some updates and thoughts about quarterback Brock Purdy, who had his first throwing session earlier this week for the first time since his surgery.

Lynch said that the 49ers are “incredibly encouraged” by Purdy having his throwing session already: “He’s hitting all his marks, and that doesn’t surprise us because he’s putting in all the work.”

When Purdy spoke last week, he didn’t want to set a hard date for his return. Lynch is more of the glass three quarters full type: “As for best-case scenario, we’ll take it as it comes. The hope is he’s ready for training camp. The hope is he’s ready for the regular season.”

Purdy’s currently 12 weeks out from surgery after Dr. Keith Meister repaired his torn UCL on Purdy’s right elbow. Keeping track of Purdy’s workload will give us a better indication of how close he is to returning in full for the 49ers.

These initial throwing sessions likely consist of Brock throwing under 10 yards while he’s stationary. How the coaching staff feels about Trey Lance and Sam Darnold could also determine how quickly they’re willing to insert Purdy back into the lineup. But, by all accounts, everything is so far, so good for Brock. And that’s all you can ask for.

Lynch spoke about rushing Purdy back: “We are not going to put Brock in a situation where he’s not fully healed. That means not just get back, but get back and get in reps under your belt.”

One way to read into Lynch’s words is just because Purdy returns to practice doesn’t mean he’ll be 100 percent ready for live action. Lynch didn’t show away from the quarterback position being an “open competition.”