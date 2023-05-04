Over the Cap projects the 49ers to have 4 compensatory picks in the 2024 draft

The 49ers have outlined a specific process since the NFL began to reward teams for promoting minorities. But for the first time in a long time, San Francisco will be rewarded with a high compensatory pick due to one of their impending free agents signing a lucrative contract elsewhere.

Now that the NFL Draft is complete, that means the compensatory picks for next year can be projected. Thankfully, Over the Cap did the legwork. The 49ers are projected to have four compensatory picks in next year’s draft:

Round 3 - Mike McGlinchey

Round 3 - DeMeco Ryans/Ran Carthon

Round 6 - Jimmie Ward

Round 6 - Emmanuel Moseley

The 49ers had nine players sign deals in free agency to other teams. According to Over The Cap, Jimmy Garoppolo, Charles Omenihu, and Hassan Ridgeway’s contracts cancelled the addition of Javon Hargrave, Sam Darnold, and Isaiah Oliver. Per OTC’s cancellation chart, Cleilin Ferrell and Jon Feliciano did not impact the comp pick formula. Neither did Matt Pryor, who wasn’t listed.

Image courtesy of Over the Cap

The maximum number of compensatory picks you can be awarded are four, which is why the Niners can’t claim the comp picks in the sixth round for Azeez Al-Shaair or the seventh round for Daniel Brunskill.