Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Brandon Allen

“Moody hit a game winner from 35 yards against Illinois last season, but Schneider wanted to see how he’d handle simulated pressure. For one drill, Schneider set up a fire drill in which Moody was asked to rush onto the field and hit a long field goal to win the “game.” According to assistant general manager Adam Peters, Moody converted from 50 yards in purposefully suboptimal conditions in which the laces were pointing the wrong way and everything was rushed.”

“Lots of people who have watched a lot more tape than I are very high on Brown. He’s flashed a nose for the ball in college and reports suggest his coverage instincts are solid. Some of the most prominent college evaluators have him as their top safety. There is a lot to like, and plays a lot faster than his testing would suggest. The 49ers expressed a good deal of confidence that he’s more athletic than his testing showed...While betting on athleticism is generally a sound bet, safety is an extremely difficult position to evaluate, and coverage instincts and intelligence there are higher priorities than pure athleticism, unless you’re strictly an in-the-box safety.”

“Allen, 30, was a backup for Joe Burrow for the past three seasons. He was a former sixth-round selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, but didn’t make his first appearance in the NFL until 2019, when he got a chance with the Broncos.”

“ECU wide receiver Isaiah Winstead posted videos of himself working out and asking someone to pick him up over the weekend. Zay got signed Wednesday as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers.”

“I’m excited, it’s crazy,” Beal said after being drafted by the club. “The 49ers were my favorite team growing up as a kid. It is like a dream come true being able to reunite and come play for you guys.”

“We run a pin-and-pull play and San Francisco runs that, as well. He would be the backside tackle that would pull and lead around the left side. There were different looks on which we would give him the green light to pull and he would actually get out in front of that....Absolutely wonderful person. Great human being. Great teammate. Really close-knit family. He’s engaged. His fiancée is super supportive. He and his family breed Rottweilers, and I actually have one of the puppies. So I’m connected to the Fisher family in a lot more ways than just their coach.”