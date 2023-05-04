Brock Purdy to begin ‘lobbing a football’ in early June

49ers general manager John Lynch made an appearance on KNBR Thursday morning and provided an update on Brock Purdy’s current rehab status and when the next time the team will have an idea regarding him throwing:

“Brock’s here working with his teammates. They’re in Phase II. He’s not out there throwing yet. That’s in week 12. Kind of the next inflection point. But he’s doing really good. He’s doing everything that he can do. As you know, that’s just kind of Brock’s personality.

Most of our players are back here and working and really attacking it. They’re excited for what’s to come, as are we.”

Lynch was asked when the 12th week in Purdy’s rehab process was:

“We just kinda completed eight weeks. This is the end of week nine. Week eight or nine. Somewhere in there. I just got a report from the trainers. Week 12, that’s where he can actually go out and lobbing a football.

According to the surgeon, you start getting a little better read on exactly where he’s at right about then.”

Lynch confirmed the timetable was early June. The 49ers will have a better indicator of where Purdy’s at then. And from there, Purdy will continue to build his strength and stamina while continuing to increase the number of reps he takes and the distance in between throws.

“He’s doing well. You just take it day by day. It’s cliché, but it’s the best thing you can do. He’s done a great job of doing that.”