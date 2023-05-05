Robert Beal Jr. signs his rookie deal; it’s a 4-year, $4.08 million contract

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that the San Francisco 49ers have signed their fifth round pick, Robert Beal Jr., to a four-year contract worth $4.08 million. Beal Jr. becomes the first of the 49ers nine draft picks to officially sign with the team.

Per Over The Cap, Beal Jr. has a signing bonus of $244,984 with a cap number of $811,245 for during his rookie year. If released post-June 1, the 49ers would only eat the prorated bonus in his contract, which is $61,245.

Judging by the investments along the edge this offseason, or lack thereof, Beal Jr. should have the upper hand at making the final 53-man roster.

Based on San Francisco’s hit rate in the fifth-round or on Day 3 of the draft in general during John Lynch’s tenure, that should afford Beal Jr. an even longer leash.

Nick Bosa and Drake Jackson’s spots are safe. The rest of the competition consists of Kerry Hyder Jr., if you’re counting him as an edge rusher, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant, Alex Barrett, and undrafted free agency Spencer Waege, depending on if he plays on the edge as a pro.