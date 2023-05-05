67 percent of 49ers fans are confident in their offseason moves

After tallying over 1,000 votes from 49ers fans, the results are in. Sixty-four percent of 49ers fans are confident in the 49ers’ moves this offseason. Javon Hargrave gives the 49ers a top defensive tackle duo with Arik Armstead. Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, and Fred Warner are all top-end players at their positions.

Kyle Shanahan has proven himself a capable leader, leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance and three NFC Championship appearances. John Lynch and the front office continue to load their roster with talent in the NFL draft and free agency.

The final step is finishing the job. Winning a Super Bowl is incredibly difficult, and often some circumstances change teams’ trajectories. Injuries to impact players, questionable calls from officials, and bad luck can derail a team’s quest.

With this roster and coaching staff, the 49ers are betting favorites to come out of the NFC, even with questions surrounding the quarterback position. That is a testament to the respect around the league for this organization.

Philadelphia and San Francisco appear to be the class of the NFC. The Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl berth after knocking off the 49ers in the NFC title game.

The 49ers and 49ers fans have a sense of “unfinished business.” A rematch with the Eagles sometime next year during the regular season will help, but beating the Eagles in the postseason is what truly matters.

The 49ers are capable of finishing the job. That has never been the question.

The question is, will they finally finish the job?