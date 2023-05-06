NaVorro Bowman joins University of Maryland as defensive analyst

A loved retired San Francisco 49ers player is making their way back to football. Former 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman is joining the University of Maryland as a defensive analyst for their football team (h/t Kyle Madson at Niners Wire).

After being out of football for all of 2018, Bowman retired with the San Francisco 49ers symbolically in 2019. So that’s almost four years of him out of football, and it certainly seems like longer than that.

Bowman’s back, and it looks like he’ll be on the coaching floor. Bowman played college at Penn State, but he’s originally from Maryland, so the location makes sense given his high school background.

For those of you (all two of you) that may have forgotten just how dominant Bowman was, here’s a list of some moments after he was released from the 49ers in 2017. The most notable of everything was the final touchdown at the 49ers’ previous stadium, Candlestick Park. After letting an onside kick flop through his hands, Bowman picked off Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and went the distance. The touchdown was what sent the 49ers to the playoffs in 2012 and went on to be known as The Pick at the ‘Stick.

Maryland’s defense finished 43rd in FBS total defense and tied for 42nd in points allowed last year. Analyst isn’t exactly something like defensive coordinator, but maybe some seeds are planted to where we see an NFL return one day.