Golden Nuggets: How many prime time games do you think we get in 2023?

“Team already has a pretty wicked east coast schedule and sending them another 3,000 miles eastward would be rough,” wrote Barrows via Twitter.”

“Jalen Graham. He played that quasi-linebacker-safety “star” position that is becoming all the rage in the NFL. It’s what 2022 draft crush Jalen Pitre played at Baylor and what Marte Mapu, whom the 49ers were eying in this year’s draft, played at Sacramento State...Graham has excellent instincts, which ought to allow him to overcome his pedestrian-timed foot speed. In that way, he might be the linebacker version of Talanoa Hufanga. He could fit in well as a third linebacker for the 49ers. Considering where he was drafted — four picks from Mr. Irrelevant — the 49ers ought to get a lot of bang for their buck with Graham.”

“Davidson, 24, landed in the NFL as a second-round pick of the Falcons in the 2020 draft. He played in 19 games across three seasons in Atlanta and posted 29 tackles, 1.0 sacks, two pass breakups and one interception. The Falcons released Davidson in October last season after placing him on IR in early September.”

“I’m so excited to watch him if he’s the guy in San Francisco with Brock Purdy a little bit banged up. Finally at a place that has the coaching, the offensive talent, the complete team to allow his talent — one of the best talents that we’ve seen come out of college in years.”