Peter King’s NFL power rankings have the 49ers as the 4th best team in the NFL

Expectations are sky-high for the 49ers as they head into the 2023 regular season. Despite the uncertainty at the most important position in the game, no team is predicted to win more games than the 49ers.

Power rankings are as subjective of an exercise as it gets. Peter King ranked all 32 teams in his latest “Football Morning in America” column, and there was only one team ranked above the 49ers in the NFC. I’m sure you can guess who they are:

4. San Francisco. I know you don’t necessarily pick up where you left off the previous year, and I know the QB situation is odd, but prior to the quarterback injury implosion in the NFC title game, I can’t unsee this truth: The Niners were on a 12-game winning streak, with nine of the wins by double digits.

It’s impressive how quickly the shine wore off the 49ers due to an injury at quarterback. The Niners were still in the NFC Championship until the two-minute warning before a disastrous turnover in their territory.

Oddsmakers agree with King’s assessment, as San Francisco is projected to win 11.5 games. So, while we go back and forth debating whether Sam Darnold can beat out Trey Lance, or if Brock Purdy is healthy, the 49ers felt strong enough about their roster to select a kicker in the third round over adding depth at other positions.

King ranked the Eagles first, putting them in their own category of “can’t find a weakness.” The teams with “Super Bowl vibes” were the Chiefs, Bengals, Niners, and Bills.