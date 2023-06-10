Golden Nuggets: Should the 49ers make a run at any remaining free agents?

“While it’s unlikely that any player signed this late in the offseason calendar is going to make or break a Super Bowl run, the 49ers have placed too much emphasis on their defensive line to leave so much uncertainty on the edges.

Drake Jackson, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant figure to be their top three options on the edge going into camp. Perhaps Jackson breaks out in Year 2 while Ferrell and Bryant have career years under 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

They can still lean on those players while also bringing in a proven commodity like Justin Houston, Melvin Ingram or Yannick Ngakoue. All three are at a stage in their careers where their best role is likely as a pass rush specialist, and that’s really what San Francisco needs.”

“Lance, Darnold and Brandon Allen attempted a total of 136 passes and 13 of them, just under ten percent, were dropped. Lance and Darnold each had six passes dropped while Allen had just one.

Jauan Jennings, Danny Gray, Ronnie Bell, Chris Conley, and Elijah Mitchell each dropped a pair of passes while Isaiah Winstead, Ronald Awatt and Ty Davis-Price had one apiece.”

“Running back Christian McCaffrey was truly looking to be in mid-season form running through the tackles with speed and power. The All-Pro also was very efficient in the passing game, including connecting with former Carolina Panthers teammate Darnold for a touchdown in 7-on-7 work on Tuesday. Maybe the most eye-opening moment was when McCaffrey was unable to connect with Lance during 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday. After the incompletion, the running back was seen pleading with an official that safety George Odum was guilty of holding on the play.

While most players would have dropped the issue moments after the play was called dead, McCaffrey kept explaining the situation to the closest official. The conversation went on so long that left tackle Trent Williams walked over to check on his teammate and encourage him to join the crowd of players on the sidelines to simply watch the drills.”

“Colletto is far and away the most interesting second fullback the 49ers have had on their offseason roster. He did a little bit of everything in college at Oregon State where he played running back, fullback, quarterback and linebacker. Chances are that versatility won’t really come into play in the NFL, but the fact he was talented enough to handle all of those duties in college makes him a fascinating player for the preseason and training camp. San Francisco could have him focus on playing fullback and learning the position, but there’s a chance they try deploying him in some other positions to see if he can carve out a roster spot.”