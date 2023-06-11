Golden Nuggets: Officially three months until Week 1

“I will put it this way. I can’t see a scenario where Aiyuk, Deebo and Kittle are all making top of market or near top of market in 2024. But you could probably, if you choose the two receivers, try to finesse it and go cheap at tight end, for example.”

“Brendel entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016 and didn’t see more than 200 snaps until last year when he emerged as the starter in the middle of the 49ers offensive line,” wrote Gordon McGuinness. “He was solid as a run blocker but stood out in pass protection, where his 71.8 PFF grade ranked seventh at the position.”

“Veteran free safety Tashaun Gipson will turn 33 years old by the time the regular season begins. His presumed replacement, rookie Ji’Ayir Brown, is a rookie. Enough said, even though he was the 49ers’ top pick from this year’s NFL Draft...Cornerback Charvarius Ward is fine, but who starts on the boundary opposite him? is it third-year pro Deommodore Lenoir? Or is it another rookie, Darrel Luter Jr.? And what about the Niners’ situation at nickel corner? Isaiah Oliver, a free agent brought in from the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason, appears to be the favorite to land the job. But second-year man Samuel Womack might have something to say about that.”