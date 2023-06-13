Golden Nuggets: Trade rumors make you dream about Chase Young-Kris Kocurek

“Nick Bosa is about to command lucrative money as the headliner of their pass-rushing group,” wrote Benjamin, “and they just paid a fortune for Javon Hargrave to join the interior, but after losing both Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu in free agency, they could stand to add depth off the edge. San Francisco relies so much on its ‘D’ while sticking to the ground on offense, so John Lynch might be willing to bet on the long-term upside.”

“It wouldn’t likely take huge draft compensation, perhaps a Day 2 pick in 2024 depending on how eager the Commanders are to let go of the 24-year-old pass rusher.”

“When I switched my mindset, I just really looked around and seen that I was surrounded by a lot of great players,” Lenoir said. “And I really just thought about the only way I can become like them is I got to switch my mindset ‘cause obviously you know when Fred [Warner] lines up, he’s going to give 110 percent every game.

“I would be doing him a disfavor if I come out there and give him 80, 85 percent.”