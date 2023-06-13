Brock Purdy ranks No. 1 on NFLPA’s list for rising veteran stars in 2023

It’s assumed that whenever Brock Purdy is healthy enough to return that the 49ers will hit the ground running and continue to score north of 30 points, just as they did when he was under center for the second half of last year.

Expectations aren’t cooling anytime soon, as Purdy continues to find himself near the top of each list that comes out. The 49ers don’t have any rising stars that are rookies this season, which is to be expected since they didn’t have a selection until No. 87.

But Brock was No. 1 on the list of “rising stars that are veterans,” aka not first-year players. Here’s how the NFLPA defined the list:

“These players have demonstrated immense potential, capturing the attention of both fans and industry insiders. The Rising Stars list equips NFLPA partners, including licensees, retailers, and sponsors, with invaluable insights to strategize marketing campaigns, social media activations, player-driven content, brand ambassadorships, and product lines featuring a diverse range of players.”

Here’s a look at the top 10:

Only one defensive player. If Miles Sanders can make the list then safety Talanoa Hufanga can. These lists need to do a better job of representing both sides of the ball.