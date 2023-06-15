49ers 90-in-90: Jon Feliciano replaces Daniel Brunskill and is insurance for Jake Brendel

Once the first wave of free agency ended, the 49ers found themselves in a position to fortify the high-end roster they possess with veteran depth, enter Jon Feliciano. The former New York Giant, Buffalo Bill, and Las Vegas Raider walks into a position often overlooked and left vacant by Daniel Brunskill’s departure.

Having experience at all three interior offensive line positions is underrated for a team starting three players beginning their second full season (Banks redshirted his rookie season) as starters. It’s not the most glamorous position, but having reliable depth can make or break teams during stretches of the grueling season.

For an organization that covets flexibility at all positions, Feliciano’s signing makes complete sense.

Basic Info

Age: 31

Experience: 8 accrued seasons

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 325 lbs.

Cap Status

Feliciano signed a one-year, $1,165,000 contract with the San Francisco 49ers, including a $1,000,000 signing bonus, including an $85,000 workout bonus. His cap hit will be $2,250,000.

How he can improve in 2023

Run blocking. According to PFF, Feliciano has graded out at 57.0 and 57.1 in consecutive seasons as a run blocker. 2022 was the second-highest snap total of Feliciano’s career (971). Nine hundred forty-seven snaps in 2019 as a Buffalo Bill was his previous career-high.

Where Feliciano makes his mark

Flexibility and experience. Having experience at all three interior offensive line spots is a plus. With the loss of Brunskill, Feliciano steps in to give the team a veteran presence who can be called on, in an instant, to contribute. Last season, Feliciano logged all of his snaps at center, but given the risk of injury to the offensive line and how the team handled Spencer Burford, his presence is valuable.