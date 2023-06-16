Who is your favorite personality on the 49ers?

You could classify the 49ers under several adjectives. On any given Sunday, the Niners are fun, exciting, unpredictable, stubborn, enjoyable, etc. The list goes on and on.

The team is full of unique personalities, which is to be expected when you have a roster of 90 different humans. There are the brash types that are on every team. Those are the ones that usually play defense or wide receiver, the kind of players who are skilled and have no problem letting you know.

You have the goofballs, who just want to have fun and make sure everyone else is having a good time. Then, there are the quiet assassins who will embarrass you for 80 percent of the game and not utter a sentence of trash talk.

Not every player is mic’d up, so we’re left guessing how a player such as Arik Armstead is when he’s on the field. Whereas the George Kittle’s and Fred Warner’s make it clear what type of personality they have.

I’ve been fortunate enough to be in the locker room, which helps you appreciate the likes of a Jauan Jennings. His passion makes it easy to root for him. You get the sense that Jennings is overwhelmed with joy just because he gets to play this sport.

And that doesn’t mean there aren’t different rants and rages. Think about what these players are asked to do for their job and the punishment they must take to survive. If you don’t have an angry streak, football isn’t the sport for you.

So, with that in mind, who on the roster is your favorite personality? My answer this time six months ago would have been Jimmie Ward. Someone that maybe talks too much for the liking of most, but doesn’t mince words or hold back. He’s honest and has no interest in giving out a media type of answer.

Now that Jimmie is off to Houston, I’ll need to find whichever personality is closest to his. Let us know who your pick is in the comments.