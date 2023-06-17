We almost got Kyle Juszczyk as QB in NFCCG

When the San Francisco 49ers aren’t involved, I root for chaos in NFL games. I want things to go absolutely bonkers and see ridiculous moments that we just wouldn’t think possible like a punter playing quarterback. Or just the simplest things like a longsnap for punts getting botched over and over again like the then-Oakland Raiders opening game a decade ago.
And while I wouldn’t root for this chaos when the 49ers are on the field, in hindsight, I wish I could have witnessed the chaos of Kyle Juszczyk playing QB4. In the NFC Championship game, we all remember the rotating quarterback injury carousel; first Brock Purdy goes down with the elbow injury at the start of the game, then backup quarterback Josh Johnson gets concussed, we get running back Christian McCaffrey for a hot minute before Purdy comes back into the game, now capable of throwing a football four inches.
At the 49ers 2023 state of the franchise, fullback Kyle Juszczyk joined linebacker Fred Warner and offensive lineman Jake Brendel for a segment with Greg Papa and Papa brought up how Juszczyk almost played quarterback. It apparently was something that was going to happen if the 49ers could have managed just a bit more progress across the field, according to Juszczyk:
Juszczyk: “Christian [McCaffrey] went in and threw the one pass. Kyle [Shanahan] had told me [after the NFC Championship Game] me that if we got a few more first downs—we have like an emergency, and when I say emergency I mean emergency package of where I go play quarterback—we probably were going to run a few of those plays. Who knows what that would have been like.”
Papa: “How would that have gone Fred? Any thoughts on that?”
Warner: “No comment. *laughs* I’m sure it would have been great.”
Juszczyk: “Emergency package...”
Warner: “Emergency package. Right. I mean it was an emergency for sure”
Warner’s right: It would have been great. Great for all of the wrong reasons. Given how just about everything else that could have gone sideways, did, it’s a wonder this didn’t happen on its own. This game was a literal definition of someone saying, “What else could go wrong” then an answer would appear like Trent Williams getting ejected for putting K’von Wallace into football’s equivalent of a DDT.
Don’t mistake anything here, all things equal, I’d want to see Juszczyk playing quarterback just as much as I wanted to see McCaffrey playing that position with a Super Bowl on the line. The moment Josh Johnson got concussed, the 49ers weren’t winning that game. So give me the emergency package. I have to admit, I feel a bit robbed.
Just a few first downs, 49ers. That was all we needed. The game went so bad they couldn’t even give me that. Perhaps we’ll get the emergency package at some point.
Loading comments...