Golden Nuggets: Which DE do you see emerging opposite Bosa?

“After ending his rookie season as a pregame inactive for five of the San Francisco 49ers’ final six games, defensive end Drake Jackson sat down with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek for his exit meeting.

Kocurek told Jackson where he thought he stood in the defensive line’s pecking order, asked Jackson how he viewed himself and requested Jackson provide the date of when he would be returning to work out. Kocurek’s hope was that after their chat, Jackson would get back to work sooner than later.......“I just told him, ‘I got to get to the point to where I hit that start button in my truck in the morning and I’m heading to work and [I shouldn’t have to think] ‘I hope Drake’s in there working hard,’” Kocurek said. “It should just be ‘I know he’s in there working hard.’”

“— The 49ers will have versatile star running back Christian McCaffrey from the beginning of the season to team up with tight end George Kittle and receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

— Coach Kyle Shanahan demonstrated a lot of faith in quarterback Brock Purdy after he stepped into the lineup as a rookie. The 49ers believe Purdy is the present and future of the club.

— And the 49ers will no longer be able to assume any time they get around the 30-yard line they have an automatic three points now that reliable veteran kicker Robbie Gould is no longer on the team.”

“In high school before landing with the Horned Frogs, Winters in a Texas state quarterfinal game racked up EIGHT (!!!) touchdowns....Winters, known then by his full name, De’Monderick, was a running back for Burton High School in his junior season. In a back-and-forth affair vs. Falls City, a little bit of luck was all Winters and Burton needed to get rolling. After a turnover on a kickoff in the third quarter, Winters went 48 yards for a TD. He later put the game away with three fourth-quarter TDs.”

“I try to remove myself from that element during the game so I can get ahead with my call,” Wilks recently told San Francisco 49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares. “So being in the box, which I’ve been on the field and in the box before, I just feel more calm and relaxed up there.”

“People don’t really know how good he is overall,” Bosa said, via Jason Mastrodonato of the San Jose Mercury News. “He’s not talked about — he might be, I don’t know — but I feel he isn’t quite talked about in the Aaron Donald, top echelon, Chris Jones. But I feel he played like that last year and throughout his career. So having him and Arik inside should be pretty fun.”