49ers Reacts Survey: Who will throw more passes in ‘23, Lance or Darnold?

From the moment Trey Lance and Sam Darnold step onto the field once training camp practices begin to the time Brock Purdy is 100 percent healthy and ready to play football, the battle between the two former quarterbacks will be on.

Lance and Darnold will be afforded every opportunity to “win the job,” even if it’s temporary while Purdy recovers. Kyle Shanahan kept his word during minicamp as both quarterbacks alternated reps with the first team.

Depending on who you believe, Lance had the upper hand some days while Darnold flashed his talents in other practices. For both, it’s a process. It’ll be difficult to gauge which quarterback is performing well when they are only wearing shorts and there isn’t the threat of the Niners defensive line coming after them.

For today’s reacts question we ask which quarterback will throw more passes in 2023: Sam Darnold or Trey Lance? The answer may be neither if Purdy is ready to roll come Week 1.

Perhaps it’s Darnold. Maybe the answer is Lance. A better way to phrase the question would be who has the better training camp. Whichever quarterback does is likely to be called upon in the event that Purdy sputters or suffers a setback.

I’d be curious to know how much an actual preseason game matters compared to how each player looks in training camp practices. In practice, these players are getting the same looks and know the schemes and players they are going against.

You cannot say the same for a game, or those couple of days in Las Vegas against the Raiders. That will tell us where Lance and Darnold stand, at least for the time being.

I’d go with Lance. It’s the safe answer. The Niners are invested in him, If they want to turn the page, it’s likely that they’d give Trey favorable reps, so he could put good film out there to drive his price up.