Golden Nuggets: Another year passes by with my admission letter to TEU lost in the mail

“Tight End University, an annual gathering of NFL tight ends hosted in part by 49ers TE George Kittle, got underway this week at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

While more than 70 tight ends attend the event, a host of quarterbacks are also present to help with some of the on-field portions of the session. 49ers QBs Trey Lance and Sam Darnold were among the signal callers invited.

The NFL’s Twitter account, along with NBC Sports Bay Area both posted a couple clips of Lance throwing to Kittle as part of one of the on-field drills the TEs took part in.”

“Schefter said the 49ers are optimistic he’ll be ready for Week 1, although they’re not certain about that. He also said doctors have a strict throwing plan for Purdy to follow that the team is hopeful will get him healthy enough to be the starter for the season opener. Schefter didn’t have details on the throwing program.”

“Brock Purdy is the one, if healthy. And I think going into camp, Sam Darnold, I think, has the edge going into camp. But, by the way, Trey Lance could play great. He worked over the summer with [Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes, and I heard he’s made tremendous improvement. I’m anxious to see how much he’s improved and whether he can make that jump. Let’s see it.”

“Seven San Francisco 49ers players landed in the top 10 for their position groups within Pro Football Focus’ recent rankings. The two highest-ranked players were tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Fred Warner, the top-ranked players for their respective positions. Neither was a huge surprise as they are widely considered the best tackle and linebacker in the NFL.

What may have been a surprise is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa, not being one of the top two edge rushers. He came in at No. 3 behind Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.”

“Christian McCaffrey was everything the 49ers could have hoped for, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and forcing 30 missed tackles on 199 rushing attempts in the regular season and playoffs after his midseason trade from the Carolina Panthers,” Gordon McGuinness wrote. “His 91.9 PFF receiving grade in that span was the best in the entire NFL, too. Then you have Elijah Mitchell as depth, who has produced 75.0-plus PFF rushing grades in each of the past two seasons when healthy.”

The Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts rounded out the top five behind San Francisco.”