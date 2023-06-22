We’re still roughly five to six weeks until training camp. It’s a time when players and coaches enjoy the last bit of calmness in their lives before football takes over nonstop for the next year.

The content machine runs dry until training camp starts as there are no football activities between now and then. Fortunately for football fans, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue announced a new five-episode podcast series that’ll seek to explore the origins of the Mike Shanahan coaching tree.

Over the last year, I have been making an audio documentary with some geniuses @TheAthletic called “The Playcallers”.

It’s about the rise, evolution, and clashes of the NFL’s youngest coaching tree…through the voices of those inside it.

— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) June 21, 2023

This will be fascinating for numerous reasons, namely, the Shanahan’s and their direct ties to the 49ers. Mike was with San Francisco from 1992-1994 as the offensive coordinator. Kyle Shanahan is the current head coach, but his coaching tree is littered throughout the NFL, with most of his former assistants now successful head coaches.

“The Playcallers,” the title of the audio documentary, will also include the voices of Rams head coach Sean McVay, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, and more.

According to Rodrigue, the podcast will detail the innovation sparked by the four key coaches and will contemplate the consequential “ripple effects,” including the toll paid by players such as Robert Griffin III — who Mike and Kyle drafted — and Jared Goff.

The first installment will discuss the foundations of Mike’s offense and how he merged the traditional west coast passing concepts with Alex Gibbs’ wide zone run concepts. I’d imagine we’ll hear how both schemes have evolved during the past couple of decades.

The series launches on July 10 under The Athletic Football Show’s podcast stream. We’ll be sure to recap anything notable that comes from the Shanahan’s or is related to the 49ers.