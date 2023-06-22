 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tight End University highlights: Familiar faces head to Tennessee

We have some pictures and reels from George Kittle, Trey Lance, and the rest of the crew down in Nashville.

By Jason Aponte
San Francisco 49ers Offseason Workout Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The annual tight-end summit, deemed Tight End University (TEU), reconvened this week for the third consecutive year. The event was founded by Greg Olsen, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle to celebrate, train, and collaborate with tight ends from all over the league.

Here are some of the highlights from the three-day event, including an appearance from Trey Lance.

Trey Lance was invited to throw to the tight ends, and Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens were invited as well. Two current 49er quarterbacks and one former quarterback were some familiar faces.

Kittle spoke about what the event is all about and how it’s used to elevate tight ends.

Here are the two 49ers quarterbacks in action, courtesy of Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports, with a brief appearance from Kittle.

Kelce was named tight end of the year and got a bit “emotional.” The event is good-natured and fun for everyone in attendance.

