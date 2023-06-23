Golden Nuggets: It’s a beautiful Friday for some QB gossip -___

“Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area is on hand for the event and shared the following video of Lance and Darnold throwing.”

“The 2023 team is coach Kyle Shanahan’s most talented roster, and it’s arguably the best group the 49ers have had this century. I didn’t include special teams in this ranking, but there’s even uncommon depth at kicker — Jake Moody and Zane Gonzalez — this offseason.

The ranking is based on depth, quality and experience. I no doubt put a few positions in the wrong spot, and — surprise! — quarterback is likely to elicit plenty of discussion.”

“Could Shanahan look to pursue the Vikings quarterback seven years after first looking to do so?

As for the current group of 49ers quarterbacks, Florio shared his thoughts on that situation. He believes that if Purdy suffers a setback in his recovery and can’t start Week 1, Darnold will be picked to lead the offense.

“I think they really like Sam Darnold,” Florio explained. “When they started putting out the word, and it was Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area who said that Sam Darnold may be the most talented thrower of the football the 49ers have ever had, and people lost their minds. And it’s like, well, he didn’t make that up.”

Florio speculates that Maiocco got that specific piece of insight from Shanahan himself. “

“According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, not only did Lance have a nonexistent trade market when the 49ers tried to ship him off, they don’t even remotely like him on their current quarterback depth chart.”