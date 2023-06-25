 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Golden Nuggets: 11 more Sundays until the regular season

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Sunday, June 25th, 2023

By Yinon Raviv
/ new

State of the Roster: 49ers’ non-competition at kicker highlights special teams

“NBC Sports Matt Maiocco indicated on the 49ers Talk podcast that there isn’t a competition at kicker and the reason Gonzalez is on the roster is so the team can try to acquire a pick for him in a trade during camp.”

Predicting 49ers starting offense before training camp

“Most of the hard choices for the coaching staff will come down the depth chart. They’ll have to piece together a roster in a way that’s going to force them to cut some players who will probably land jobs on other NFL rosters.”

NFL.com issues carbon-copy ranking of PFF’s 49ers linebacker duo

“How about that? Warner is again at No. 1, while Greenlaw winds up at No. 8, too. It’s almost as if Brooks and Jeremiah saw what PFF had to say about the Niners’ two playmakers.”

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...