Brock Purdy to throw with his QB coach Will Hewlett in Jacksonville this week

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is headed to Jacksonville Monday to throw with quarterback coach Will Hewlett and ortho specialist Tom Gormely.

Purdy worked with Hewlett during the pre-draft process, helping transform Purdy’s game. Purdy also worked with Gormely during his time with Hewlett, as they set up throwing programs for quarterbacks to improve their rotational mechanics to help perfect a quarterbacks craft. Since the duo have worked with Purdy before, they won’t have to fine-tune any mechanics this time around.

Pelissero believes this is a sign of Purdy progressing through his rehab following Brock’s elbow surgery, stating that he remains on track to be ready for the start of the 2023 season. I’m not sure if we can glean anything from Pelissero’s report, as Purdy was always going to get away and work with his throwing coaches. This is another part of the rehab.

As Dr. Jeff Dugas told us in March, it’s more about the exercises that Purdy is being asked to do more so than the blanket statement of Brock simply throwing a football.

Either way, progress is positive and as long as Purdy doesn’t suffer a setback he’ll be on track to be cleared prior to Week 1. Whether he can get up to speed by then is another story.