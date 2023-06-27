Golden Nuggets: School of Brock doing a summer semester in FL

“Just over 15 weeks removed from a March 10 surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the 49ers quarterback departed for Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday to throw with QB coach Will Hewlett and orthopedic specialist Tom Gormely for “the next couple weeks,” per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.”

“They know how good they are. They know the window they’re in. They know they’ve got one of the most talented rosters in football. And so, at this point, they don’t really feel like they can throw a season overboard in the name of Trey Lance’s development....Now you’re talking about something different,” Breer shared. “You’re not talking about developing the best quarterback for the playoffs. You’re talking about the guy who can keep you best afloat for a month, right? That would probably be Sam Darnold over Trey Lance at this point, even if Lance has the higher ceiling.”

“I think he took steps forward in the OTAs. It’s really fun when you start connecting on plays that you might have struggled [with] in the past, and that’s something that we did at OTAs a couple of times, so that was fun. Got to get a lot of extra work in with them.......“I just like taking ball with [Lance], too, because one of the things that Kelce was saying about him and Patrick is just they communicate about certain things, and there’s talk through everything,” Kittle shared. “So as long as they’re on the same page, it doesn’t really matter what the defense does. You can find that spot, or he’s going to know what Travis is going to do on any given play because they’ve repped so many times, they’ve talked about it so many times.

“So just having that opportunity to sit down and talk with Trey, watch film with him, and having this event, too, because Trey sat next to me through our meetings. For him to be able to watch guys talk about routes and stuff like that, to see how other tight ends are talking about it, he learns stuff from that, too. So it’s just a fun opportunity for him.”

“The classroom discussions were awesome,” Kittle told NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday afternoon. “Got to learn a lot watching Travis Kelce talk about the way he runs routes, Jordan Reed talking about his releases, and showing practice tape of him just cooking dudes was really fun to see....I always like talking about outside-zone run game because it usually peaks a lot of questions, because not a lot of guys are coached on it.”

“Now, down Kittle’s left forearm, is the quote “There is no spoon” in the shape of a bent spoon in that same Matrix-style script. What makes the addition so fortuitous is that the 49ers star had the work done one week before meeting Reeves at the end of May...The two met at the Bottle Rock music festival in Napa, appearing on stage together. Kittle described the experience as “unbelievable.”

“All that’s clear right now is that Oliver, with a background that stretches from outside cornerback play to the rough-and-tumble world nearer the line of scrimmage, should give the league’s No. 1-ranked defense from 2022 even more options.”