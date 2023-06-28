49ers RB Christian McCaffrey joins country music star on stage during concert

Well, we know what was the highlight of one San Francisco 49ers star’s week. Niners running back Christian McCaffrey attended a Zach Bryan concert near his home in Colorado on Monday. Not only did McCaffrey take in the performance from the country music star, he even got a chance to go on stage and perform alongside the 2023 American Country Music’s Male New Artist of the Year.

Yes, Zach Bryan just let @cmc_22 perform on stage. Epic. pic.twitter.com/UgX1EJCOKC — Reno Boyd (@Reno_Boyd) June 27, 2023

McCaffrey held his own during his short piano solo and showed off some surprising talent. While most fans may not know about McCaffrey’s talents away from the gridiron, he’s actually a passionate musician. In fact, he has a recording studio in his home in Denver and records music during the offseason. Back in a 2019 interview (video below), McCaffrey said his biggest musical influences are Tyler Childers, Mac Miller, Drake, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, and Bob Marley.

McCaffrey has actually performed on big musical stages before. He’s performed at several charity events over the years, including alongside Bryan back in a 2021 benefit for McCaffrey’s 22andTroops foundation.

Bryan released his first album back in 2019 but did not have a chart-topping record until after he was honorably discharged from the Navy in October of 2021. A few months later, Bryan released a triple album, American Heartbreak, that debuted at number five on the Billboard Top 200 charts and was number one in US folk, country, and rock music. A single from the album, “Something in Orange,” also topped the country and rock charts for a short time.