49ers announce when the veterans and rookies report to training camp

The best part about June ending is knowing football is right around the corner. The NFL announced when teams will report for training camp, and the dates are under a month away.

The San Francisco 49ers rookies will report on July 18 to the Niners’ SAP Performance Facility next to Levi’s Stadium. The veterans will come a week later on July 25.

The team has yet to announce the specific practice dates yet. So, we don’t know when fans can purchase tickets to attend or when there will be open practices. Stay tuned.

What we do know is we’re in for endless quarterback updates between Trey Lance and Sam Darnold. Plus, there will be plenty of updates regarding Brock Purdy’s status and how his rehab is coming along.

While all eyes will be on the 49ers quarterback competition, there are some new faces on the defensive side of the ball. None of those are more prominent than defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. It should be a refreshing change of pace for Kyle Shanahan and the offense to go against different looks in practice for the first time in a few years.